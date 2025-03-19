Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1,561.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 198,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after acquiring an additional 37,507 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,184,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $3,698,079.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,408. The trade was a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $69.03 and a 52 week high of $82.33.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 52.44%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

