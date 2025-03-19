Fox Hill Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Fox Hill Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. DaVita makes up 1.3% of Fox Hill Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in DaVita in the third quarter worth $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DaVita by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in DaVita by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 target price on DaVita in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

DaVita Price Performance

NYSE:DVA opened at $149.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.64 and a 52-week high of $179.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.80 and a 200 day moving average of $157.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. On average, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.