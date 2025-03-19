Xponance Inc. Has $9.79 Million Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $9,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXON. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.67.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

AXON stock opened at $539.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $592.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.27. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 139.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.52 and a 1-year high of $715.99.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total value of $271,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,601.03. This trade represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.47, for a total value of $646,326.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,586,026.21. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,792 shares of company stock worth $1,087,843 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

