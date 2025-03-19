New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 23rd. This is a 11.8% increase from New Hope’s previous interim dividend of $0.17.
New Hope Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66.
About New Hope
