New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 23rd. This is a 11.8% increase from New Hope’s previous interim dividend of $0.17.

New Hope Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66.

About New Hope

New Hope Corporation Limited explores for, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open cut coal mines that produces thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

