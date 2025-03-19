Compass Ion Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Constant Guidance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VYM stock opened at $129.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $114.37 and a 12 month high of $135.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.09. The stock has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

