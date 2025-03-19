peaq Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (PEAQ)

peaq (PEAQ) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, peaq has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. peaq has a market cap of $82.65 million and $7.17 million worth of peaq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One peaq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get peaq alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83,392.61 or 0.99892281 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82,960.79 or 0.99393503 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About peaq

peaq’s genesis date was November 12th, 2024. peaq’s total supply is 4,249,380,491 coins and its circulating supply is 726,382,311 coins. peaq’s official website is www.peaq.network. peaq’s official message board is www.peaq.network/community/blog. peaq’s official Twitter account is @peaq.

Buying and Selling peaq

According to CryptoCompare, “peaq (PEAQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. peaq has a current supply of 4,249,284,198.46566156 with 726,293,372.87063483 in circulation. The last known price of peaq is 0.11280448 USD and is down -2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $8,599,604.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.peaq.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as peaq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade peaq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy peaq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for peaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for peaq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.