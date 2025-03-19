Councilmark Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Councilmark Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.7% of Councilmark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Councilmark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $749,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,354.12. This represents a 19.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $5,954,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,426 shares in the company, valued at $81,495,308.62. The trade was a 6.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,822 shares of company stock valued at $19,655,585. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.56.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $153.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.64. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.82 and a 12 month high of $159.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 119.73%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

