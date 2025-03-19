Stoke Therapeutics’ (STOK) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $47.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 429.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of STOK opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $469.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.99. Stoke Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.38. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 629.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,123,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,512,000 after buying an additional 471,240 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,633,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,111,000 after purchasing an additional 265,395 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,001,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 8.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,728,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 137,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,350,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,901,000 after purchasing an additional 38,446 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

