Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $96.51 and traded as low as $92.01. Enova International shares last traded at $96.13, with a volume of 183,224 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENVA. Stephens raised their price objective on Enova International from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Enova International from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Enova International from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enova International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.14.

Enova International Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 15.82, a current ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.51.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.08. Enova International had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 19.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 25,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $2,997,894.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,157,107.50. This represents a 14.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Joseph Lee sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $53,048.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,603.92. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Enova International by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 24,806 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Enova International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enova International by 823.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Stories

