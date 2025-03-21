NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.23 and traded as high as C$0.30. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 7,001 shares changing hands.

NXT Energy Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of C$21.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Get NXT Energy Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at NXT Energy Solutions

In other NXT Energy Solutions news, Director Jeffrey Tilson acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$30,885.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 552,954 shares of company stock worth $173,242 and sold 201,000 shares worth $55,121. Company insiders own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

See Also

