Q1 Earnings Estimate for TSE:MDP Issued By Raymond James

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James analyst M. Freeman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.26). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Get Medexus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MDP. Ventum Financial upped their price target on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Canada cut Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Leede Financial raised Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.49.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$2.47 on Wednesday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$1.47 and a 52-week high of C$5.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.96.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.