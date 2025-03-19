Q1 Earnings Estimate for TSE:MDP Issued By Raymond James

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2025

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDPFree Report) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James analyst M. Freeman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.26). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MDP. Ventum Financial upped their price target on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Canada cut Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Leede Financial raised Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.49.

View Our Latest Report on Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$2.47 on Wednesday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$1.47 and a 52-week high of C$5.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.96.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.