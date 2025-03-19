FY2025 EPS Forecast for Alpha Tau Medical Reduced by Analyst

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alpha Tau Medical in a report issued on Monday, March 17th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.50). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpha Tau Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share.

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts:

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13).

Alpha Tau Medical Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Alpha Tau Medical

NASDAQ DRTS opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.87. Alpha Tau Medical has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alpha Tau Medical by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Alpha Tau Medical by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 25,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in Alpha Tau Medical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 314,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the period. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.