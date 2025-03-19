FY2025 EPS Forecast for Alpha Tau Medical Reduced by Analyst

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alpha Tau Medical in a report issued on Monday, March 17th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.50). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpha Tau Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share.
Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13).
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alpha Tau Medical by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Alpha Tau Medical by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 25,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in Alpha Tau Medical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 314,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the period. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.
