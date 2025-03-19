Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes $298,000 Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 35,422 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 377,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 101,373 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Finally, Yunqi Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 767,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after purchasing an additional 252,113 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 249,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.64 per share, for a total transaction of $4,151,729.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,953,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,901,214.72. The trade was a 2.13 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 834,343 shares of company stock worth $13,653,542. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STAA opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92. The firm has a market cap of $901.66 million, a PE ratio of -44.59 and a beta of 0.66. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $52.68.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho cut shares of STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.