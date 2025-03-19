Sidoti Csr Has Pessimistic Outlook of DTI Q3 Earnings

Drilling Tools International Co. (NASDAQ:DTI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Drilling Tools International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 17th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Drilling Tools International’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Drilling Tools International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Drilling Tools International alerts:

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.99 million. Drilling Tools International had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Drilling Tools International Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Drilling Tools International

Shares of NASDAQ:DTI opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $96.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Drilling Tools International has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $6.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Drilling Tools International by 31.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 50,236 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Drilling Tools International by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 80,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Drilling Tools International during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Drilling Tools International by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Drilling Tools International by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Drilling Tools International

(Get Free Report)

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Drilling Tools International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drilling Tools International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.