Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 3,229 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,198,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 80,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 19,284 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 267,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,598,000 after acquiring an additional 18,196 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $61.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $646.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.