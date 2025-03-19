Twin Tree Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Twin Tree Management LP lowered its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in PTC by 542.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 20,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,549,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 149,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,971,000 after purchasing an additional 32,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in PTC by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 208,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PTC by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,193,000 after purchasing an additional 135,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PTC stock opened at $160.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.80 and a 1 year high of $203.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.09.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

