Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 1,000 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $682,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 186,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after buying an additional 16,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

PAPR opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $32.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average is $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $659.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.40.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

