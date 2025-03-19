Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 7,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $173.09 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $125.78 and a twelve month high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.08.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.6855 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.68%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

