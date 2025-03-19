iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMB stock opened at $90.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.18. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $93.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3856 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

