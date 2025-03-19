Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $628,000 Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 110.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $423,782,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,999,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,894,000 after buying an additional 127,669 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,477,000 after buying an additional 1,674,798 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15,996.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,607,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,921,000 after buying an additional 2,591,761 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,592,000 after buying an additional 1,210,645 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $24.54.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

