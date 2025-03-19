Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,345 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $7,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stride by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Stride by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at $4,068,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Stride by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stride Price Performance

Shares of LRN opened at $120.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.87 and its 200-day moving average is $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Stride in a report on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stride presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

