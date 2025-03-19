Boston Partners Has $104.54 Million Stock Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Boston Partners decreased its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $104,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HURN shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $142.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush started coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $75,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,127.44. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 27,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $4,037,621.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,835,927.38. This trade represents a 25.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,498 shares of company stock worth $9,202,526. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $148.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.23 and a 200-day moving average of $121.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.53. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $153.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $399.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

