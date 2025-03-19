Swiss National Bank Has $17.21 Million Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Medpace were worth $17,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Medpace by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,733,000 after purchasing an additional 38,991 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Medpace by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Medpace by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Medpace by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.44.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of MEDP opened at $322.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $339.49 and a 200-day moving average of $340.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.01 and a 1 year high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

