Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,438,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,913 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,261,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,429,000 after acquiring an additional 938,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,888,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,688,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,544,000 after acquiring an additional 456,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,225,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,727,000 after acquiring an additional 739,257 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.72. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $39.96.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.