Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 2,194 Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,826,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,078,000 after purchasing an additional 305,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FSIG stock opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.99. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

