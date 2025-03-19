Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) Shares Up 16.7% – Should You Buy?

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (CVE:DAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 285,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 137,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Desert Gold Ventures Trading Up 16.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07.

About Desert Gold Ventures

(Get Free Report)

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mali. The company primarily explores for gold ores. Its flagship project is the Senegal Mali Shear Zone project located in Western Mali. Desert Gold Ventures Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Desert Gold Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desert Gold Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.