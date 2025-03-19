Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Graham Magnus Morrison Sells 2,217 Shares

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Graham Magnus Morrison sold 2,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total transaction of C$32,257.35.
Graham Magnus Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 4th, Graham Magnus Morrison sold 11,375 shares of Eldorado Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.99, for a total transaction of C$227,386.25.
Eldorado Gold Price Performance
TSE ELD traded up C$0.17 on Wednesday, reaching C$22.52. 229,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,283. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$17.52 and a 12 month high of C$26.32. The company has a market cap of C$3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.28.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Eldorado Gold Company Profile
Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.
