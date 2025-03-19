New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL) Short Interest Down 21.1% in February

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYMTL stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.49. 19,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,902. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.05.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

