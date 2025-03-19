The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCT) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 190 ($2.47) and last traded at GBX 190 ($2.47), with a volume of 372411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188 ($2.44).

The European Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 180.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 175.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £749.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.25.

About The European Smaller Companies Trust

The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth by investing predominantly in smaller and medium sized companies in Europe. The Company maintains a diversified portfolio. The Company invests 7% of its total assets. The Company invests in equities and other investments for long term, so as to secure its investment objective.

