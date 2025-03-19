Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.62), with a volume of 11 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.64).

Arecor Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The stock has a market cap of £18.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 54.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 66.62.

Arecor Therapeutics Company Profile

Arecor Therapeutics plc is a globally focused biopharmaceutical company transforming patient care by bringing innovative medicines to market through the enhancement of existing therapeutic products. By applying our innovative proprietary technology platform, Arestat™, we are developing an internal portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver therapeutic products.

