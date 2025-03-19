Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Shares Down 4.3% – What’s Next?

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $7.84. 285,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,190,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Herbalife in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $789.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 5,000 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,125. The trade was a 3.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Herbalife by 641.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Herbalife by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Herbalife by 12,307.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 11,323 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

