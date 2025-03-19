Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Short Interest Down 14.6% in February

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:NIM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,462. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $9.58.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.