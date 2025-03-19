Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Short Interest Down 14.6% in February

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NIM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,462. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $9.58.

Get Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund alerts:

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIM. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 70,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 18,823 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 725.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.