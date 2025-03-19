Short Interest in Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Drops By 21.3%

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 207,800 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the February 13th total of 264,200 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 516,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nuwellis Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:NUWE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.12. 9,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,717. Nuwellis has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $16.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuwellis stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Nuwellis at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company offers Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are used to treat patients suffering from fluid overload due to heart failure. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood circuit set, and disposable catheter.

