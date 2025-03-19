Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,044,426 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 3,448,485 shares.The stock last traded at $6.69 and had previously closed at $6.70.

Aegon Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aegon

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Aegon by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 149,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 49,182 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Aegon by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 114,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Aegon by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 95,718 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Aegon by 41,167.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 197,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 197,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Aegon by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 88,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About Aegon

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

