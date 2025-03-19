Synairgen (LON:SNG) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01), with a volume of 1287395 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.96 ($0.01).

Synairgen Stock Down 3.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -2.23.

About Synairgen

Synairgen is a respiratory drug discovery and development company founded by University of Southampton Professors Stephen Holgate, Donna Davies and Ratko Djukanovic. The business, focused primarily on lung viral defence in asthma and COPD, uses its differentiating human biology BioBank platform and world-renowned international academic KOL network to discover and develop novel therapies for respiratory disease.

Synairgen is conducting a double blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial in COVID-19 patients (SG016).

