JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 754 ($9.80) and last traded at GBX 752 ($9.78), with a volume of 60446 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 748 ($9.72).

JPMorgan Claverhouse Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 67.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 727.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 714.48. The stock has a market cap of £418.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Get JPMorgan Claverhouse alerts:

JPMorgan Claverhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a GBX 10.65 ($0.14) dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Claverhouse’s previous dividend of $8.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. JPMorgan Claverhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 33.69%.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Company Profile

Great British dividends

The JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust has been helping investors tap directly into the long-term growth potential of UK large cap stocks since 1963. The trust focuses on attractively valued, high quality stocks with the ability to generate consistent and growing dividends.

Key points

Expertise

• Managed by an investment team with long-standing UK equity experience, backed by the extensive resources of J.P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Claverhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Claverhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.