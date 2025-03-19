Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI) CFO Purchases $249,841.40 in Stock

Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) CFO Tom George Vadaketh acquired 40,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $249,841.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 132,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,072.20. This represents a 43.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Enviri Stock Up 3.8 %

Enviri stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. Enviri Co. has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $529.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Get Enviri alerts:

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $558.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.98 million. Enviri had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enviri Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enviri

Enviri Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Enviri by 34.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enviri during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enviri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enviri by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Enviri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.