GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stock Position Raised by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,321 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GEHC. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $268,159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,841,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,520,000 after buying an additional 2,506,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,615,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,101,000 after buying an additional 1,347,114 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth $93,713,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,709,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,659,000 after buying an additional 948,017 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GEHC opened at $82.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.51 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.10.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

