Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.48 and last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 885273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALHC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, CEO John E. Kao sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $1,175,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,273,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,686,686. This represents a 3.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $408,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,606,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,858,980.17. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,956,855 shares of company stock valued at $30,128,862 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,818,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,453,000 after purchasing an additional 166,837 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,649,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,302,000 after buying an additional 3,059,596 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,438,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,630 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,212 shares during the period. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 3,658,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,160,000 after buying an additional 1,211,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

