iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,023,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 1,257,079 shares.The stock last traded at $36.82 and had previously closed at $37.39.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.89.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Germany ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWG. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 263,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 32,865 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 178,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3,082.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,056,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,155 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.