Steven H. Brunner Sells 454 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) EVP Steven H. Brunner sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $13,156.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,247.90. This represents a 16.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Down 0.8 %

BWFG stock opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $232.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.95. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $30.61.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.33). Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 4.76%.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Bankwell Financial Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWFG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 655.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bankwell Financial Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Articles

