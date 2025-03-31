Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 165586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

XNCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Xencor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $52.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.14 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 232.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Xencor by 147.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,120,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,748,000 after buying an additional 1,858,440 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Xencor by 317.9% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,402,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,883 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Xencor by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,288,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,760 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 452.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 837,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,236,000 after purchasing an additional 685,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter worth $15,167,000.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

