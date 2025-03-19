Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (GHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on April 30th

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 88.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Price Performance

Shares of GHI opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 10.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33. The firm has a market cap of $304.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Greystone Housing Impact Investors ( NYSE:GHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $17.50) on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research report on Tuesday.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

