Hallador Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,454 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 132% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,490 call options.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Hallador Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

HNRG stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $509.27 million, a P/E ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hallador Energy has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.51.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

