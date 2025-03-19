iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:IFGL)

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1011 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.
iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IFGL opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.82 million, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.83. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $23.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57.
About iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF
