Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH) Short Interest Update

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the February 13th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astrana Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTH. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth $13,383,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth $2,596,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth $6,661,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth $1,621,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Astrana Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASTH. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Astrana Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Astrana Health Stock Performance

Shares of ASTH opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.83. Astrana Health has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $63.20.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $665.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.24 million. Astrana Health had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Astrana Health will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Astrana Health

(Get Free Report)

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astrana Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrana Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.