Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Short Interest Up 19.2% in February

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AVTX opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12. Avalo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avalo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,036,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 69,679 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 1,673.0% during the third quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 970,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 915,629 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $9,186,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 1,123.9% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 550,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 505,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $817,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.

