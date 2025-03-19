Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IGA opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $9.79.
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
