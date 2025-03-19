Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IGA opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $9.79.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

