Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is a 6.9% increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Restaurant Brands International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years. Restaurant Brands International has a dividend payout ratio of 60.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.8%.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.5 %

QSR opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $81.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 72,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.38, for a total value of $4,681,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,888,172.10. The trade was a 7.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 15,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $998,055.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,095.04. The trade was a 26.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,726 shares of company stock worth $18,269,723 over the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

