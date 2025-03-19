Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is a 6.9% increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.
Restaurant Brands International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years. Restaurant Brands International has a dividend payout ratio of 60.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.8%.
Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.5 %
QSR opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $81.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.
Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International
In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 72,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.38, for a total value of $4,681,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,888,172.10. The trade was a 7.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 15,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $998,055.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,095.04. The trade was a 26.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,726 shares of company stock worth $18,269,723 over the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
