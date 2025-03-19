Banpu Public Company Limited (BNPJY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 16th

Banpu Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BNPJY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0714 per share on Thursday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th.
Banpu Public Stock Performance
Shares of BNPJY opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. Banpu Public has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $4.35.
About Banpu Public
